Seth Meyers Takes a Closer Look at Trump's Coronavirus Infection

It’s really hard to keep track of every insane and unthinkable thing that’s happened in Donald Trump’s orbit over the last week, but Seth Meyers tries in his latest Closer Look. Although the focus is on Trump’s case of the coronavirus, and how it’s spread throughout the upper echelons of the Republican party, Meyers still takes time to squeeze in so much else, including Kayleigh McEnany’s absurd back-and-forth with Fox’s Jon Decker about ballots that were supposedly found in a ditch, Melania Trump’s complaints about Christmas, Republicans openly admitting to trying to interfere with the election, the rush to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court in advance of a pending Obamacare case and potential legal issues over the election, and yes, the irony of Trump et. al. catching coronavirus while simultaneously trying to remove millions of Americans from their healthcare plans. If you want to keep track of the bad news but simply feel overwhelmed by it all, here’s a quick, cutting recap of all the latest madness undermining our country right now.