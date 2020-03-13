Seth Meyers Takes a Closer Look at Trump

While Jimmy Kimmel was busy giving his late night show over to Pete Buttigieg, the rest of the late night talk shows were either taping episodes in front of empty theaters or suspending production altogether. On Thursday NBC announced that both The Tonight Show and Late Night with Seth Meyers would go on hiatus through March 30. Meyers didn’t vacate the studio without shooting something to tide his fans over, though. He and his writers wrote a Closer Look sketch after Donald Trump’s coronavirus address on Wednesday, and shot it today in a mostly empty studio before decamping for the rest of the month. If you want to commiserate with a casually dressed late night host about how thoroughly Trump failed to inspire or reassure the country, now’s your chance. Like Meyers’ show in general, it combines some legitimately sharp jokes and observations with a fair bit of standard issue late night comedy writer material, with the result being both more informative and funnier than most other late night shows. Check it out below, and stay safe out there.