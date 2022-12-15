Twin Peaks Music Tribute and More Added to SF Sketchfest Lineup

The SF Sketchfest turns 20 this year, and the comedy festival’s lineup is as eclectic and enticing as ever. Led by David Owen, Cole Stratton and Janet Varney—the very people who started the event two decades ago—SF Sketchfest will feature over 200 shows in San Francisco from January 20 to February 5, including sketch, live podcasts, films, and more.

Twin Peaks fans shook by the loss of Angelo Badalamenti this week can staunch their sorrows with The Red Room Orchestra as they play music from the TV show and David Lynch’s films. The performance will also honor Julee Cruise, who passed away this year. Carel Struycken, aka The Giant, will join Ray Wise (Leland Palmer), Michael Horse (Deputy Hawk), Chrystabell (Tammy Preston), and others at the tribute on Thursday, February 2 at Great American Music Hall. The Red Room Orchestra will also play the Repo Man soundtrack the next day, with the film’s writer and director Alex Cox as a part of the show and a number of exciting entertainers, like Tito Larriva (The Plugz) and Zander Schloss (Circle Jerks).

Real-life spouses Michael McKean and Annette O’Toole were recently added to the staged reading of “I Married a Monster From Outer Space,” alongside the likes of Dana Gould, Bobcat Goldthwait, Laraine Newman, Janet Varney, and Baron Vaughn. Their performance is set for Sunday, January 29 at Great Star Theater.

I couldn’t possibly do justice to the entire lineup here, but a few other highlights include podcast recordings by The Bechdel Cast (including Paste alum Jamie Loftus), Behind the Bastards, Lady to Lady, and Mission to Zyxx. SF Sketchfest will also include stand-up from comedians Joel Kim Booster (one of our top comics of 2022), River Butcher, Atsuko Okatsuka, the legendary Janeane Garofalo, and many more.

Check out the full lineup here and kick off 2023 right by purchasing SF Sketchfest tickets here.