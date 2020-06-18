Sherman's Showcase Renewed for a Second Season

AMC and IFC have announced that they are renewing the sketch comedy show Sherman’s Showcase for a second season. The one hour premiere of the standalone special “Black History Month Spectacular” will be this Friday, June 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and 11 p.m. ET/PT on IFC. There will be six new episodes, all 30 minutes, out in 2021.

Creators and stars Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle say of the show:

Sherman McDaniels has been a staple in American culture for almost 50 years and shows no signs of slowing down… or aging at all. We’re thrilled to return to the uniquely nerdy, quirky, silkily soulful and musical world of Sherman’s Showcase. It’s all our favorite things and now it’s on AMC and IFC. Season 2’s so big, it needs two networks.

Sherman McDaniels, of course, isn’t real; he’s a character played by Salahuddin. Sherman’s Showcase is a deeply meta sketch show that frames each episode as an infomercial for a DVD box set of a fictional Soul Train-style musical variety show called Sherman’s Showcase. The show’s fake history lets Salahuddin, Riddle and their writers parody Black and pop culture stretching back to the ‘60s, with McDaniels regularly failing to fit in with the times.

Season two guest stars include rapper Phonte Coleman, Michael Ealy (Stumptown, Westworld), journalist Jemele Hill, Lil Rel Howery (Get Out, Rel), series executive producer John Legend, rapper and activist Vic Mensa, and more.