The Funniest Tweets about the European Super League

The European Super League was launched on Sunday and came crashing down on Tuesday, much the glee of soccer fans around the world. Essentially a way for greedy billionaires to protect their assets at the expense of more than a century of football traditions, the backlash was swift. As of yesterday, several of the 12 founding clubs from England, Spain and Italy have reportedly pulled out of the proposed league, with Manchester City the first to make it official. Four of the six English teams involved—Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal—are in danger of missing out on next year’s Champions League, whereas they’d have a guaranteed spot in the ESL, no matter how poor a team they fielded. Supporters clubs, players, managers and pundits all spoke out against this new anti-competitive league, while the organizing bodies for world and European football—FIFA and EUFA—threatened to exclude the teams from participation. After two days of protests, the clubs began to withdraw from the new league, one by one. It quickly became clear that the predicted soccer apocalypse would be avoided, and fans took to Twitter to celebrate. Here are our favorite tweets.

Really regretting that SUPER LEAGUE 4 LIFE tattoo I got around my neck now — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) April 20, 2021

Why I’m Leaving Super League — ‘Weird Alex’ Pareene (@pareene) April 20, 2021

“Super League” is a pretty funny name for a thing that totally disintegrated 12 hours after I heard about it for the first time, but maybe next time we go with Eternal Kings of Sport or The Infinity Conference. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) April 20, 2021

/in my awful New Jersey American voice while reading about the collapse of the Super League “Mate. It’s absolute scenes.” — David Roth (@david_j_roth) April 20, 2021

love how we are collectively all just like “well of course the european super league will not survive the premiere of ted lasso season 2” — television’s jazz detective (@treswritesstuff) April 20, 2021

Hearing reports that the Super League is “sorry” and “trying to remove it” — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) April 20, 2021

Florentino Perez naming the teams who will replace the clubs who have pulled out of the Super League. pic.twitter.com/PJl2×754Vu — Sunday League (@SundayShoutsFC) April 20, 2021

The Simpsons even predicted the European Super Leaguepic.twitter.com/aD22kRtuWh — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 20, 2021

If anyone asks, Arsenal won the Super League and Spurs came last pic.twitter.com/X6QbPvLWaD — Paddy (@PaddyArsenal) April 20, 2021

Fair play to Florentino Pérez. He said modern attention spans were getting shorter, looked at the 123-year-old Football League, realised that wouldn’t do, and devised a competition that was done and dusted 48 hours after it began. — Jonathan Wilson (@jonawils) April 20, 2021

The Super League should also include four or five NFL teams to broaden its appeal to America and prove which is the superior sport — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) April 19, 2021