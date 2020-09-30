South Park's Pandemic Special Airs Tonight on Comedy Central, MTV and MTV2

Comedy Central will be simulcasting a special pandemic-themed episode of their long-running animation South Park tonight on MTV and MTV2.

Titled “The Pandemic Special,” the hour-long South Park episode will air across the Viacom channels starting at 8 p.m. ET tonight. This is the first time Viacom has done a simulcast across all of its channels like this.

The special episode finds Randy Marsh and other South Park citizens dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic challenges within their town.

Comedy Central’s also released a short “behind the scenes” video about the episode’s creation. Check it out if you really like watching Zoom meetings and tours of strangers’ homes.

