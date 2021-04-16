Ilana Glazer's New YouTube Stand-up Showcase Launches with Comedian Marie Faustin

Ilana Glazer, co-creator, writer and star of the Comedy Central hit, Broad City has just released her new digital series Ilana Glazer Presents: Tight Five on the Comedy Central Stand-Up Youtube channel.

The show, curated by Glazer and produced by her company Starrpix, riffs on the concept of a “tight five,” or a five minute stand-up set that’s packed with only the hits. The series is a showcase of nine comedians “on the rise” who were picked by Glazer to show off their tight five.

The first episode, featuring Marie Faustin, is out now and is actually longer than five minutes, so expect some flexibility on the runtimes. Like the few comedy specials that have been made during the pandemic, the set is filmed outside for a smaller, socially-distanced crowd.

The rest of the series will roll out on the Comedy Central Stand-Up Youtube channel every Tuesday at noon ET. The full lineup of comedians includes Shalewa Sharpe, Alex English, Alison Lieby, Petey DeAbreu, Fareeha Khan, Sydnee Washington, Rojo Perez, and Kristen Buckels & Lacey Jeka.

You can check out the first episode down below.