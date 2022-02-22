Watch an Exclusive Trailer for Taylor Tomlinson's New Netflix Stand-up Special

Taylor Tomlinson’s second Netflix stand-up special premieres globally on March 8, and you can watch a trailer exclusively here at Paste. Look at You follows Tomlinson’s 2020 breakthrough Quarter-Life Crisis, which our own Clare Martin called “a hilarious and easy watch,” and based on the clip below, you can expect Tomlinson to explore mental health and the benefits of therapy. Comedy and therapy have a long history together, of course—I’m pretty sure everything I know about therapy comes from stand-up, sitcoms, or comic strips—but evergreen topics are evergreen for a reason, and Tomlinson is a sharp and perceptive comedian who is no doubt full of funny observations about how and why all of our brains are totally screwed these days.

Look at You was filmed in Boston—a town intimately connected to the mental health industry—at the Wilbur Theater, a cool old building that houses a lot of stand-up shows and at least one Yo La Tengo concert that I personally attended in 2009. (It was good!) It was directed by Kristian Mercado and executive produced by Tomlinson herself (alongside Judi Marmel and John Bravakis), and will be up on Netflix around the entire world on March 8, 2022.

Here’s your first taste of Look at You. Enjoy!