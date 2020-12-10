Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder, and The Safdie Brothers Are Making a New Showtime Comedy

Sometimes the TV business gets it right. I mean, yeah, I haven’t actually seen Showtime’s The Curse—it hasn’t even been made yet, and was just announced like 20 minutes ago—but clearly it’s going to be one of the greatest TV shows of all time. Nathan Fielder, legit comic genius, is directing it. He’ll be co-starring alongside Emma Stone, one of the most charming and talented actresses of today, who’s as great at comedy as she is anything else. And it’s co-created and produced by the Safdie Brothers, Benny and Josh, the creators of incredibly tense (and sometimes starkly, dryly hilarious) movies like Good Time and Uncut Gems, with Benny also acting in the show. The whole thing was put together by A24, who are building a small empire of offbeat comedy at Showtime, between this, Moonbase 8, and an upcoming show starring Ziwe Fumudoh.

But wait: the real kicker is the show description in Showtime’s press release. Here’s how the network is selling The Curse:

The Curse is a genre-bending scripted comedy that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show.

2021’s really looking up: first off we’re getting a vaccine, and now we’re also getting a supernatural home repair parody from the people who gave us Nathan For You, that Adam Sandler meme, and one of SNL’s best recent sketches.