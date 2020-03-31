Trevor Noah’s Latest Segment Likens Trump to Tiger King's Joe Exotic

Tiger King is “somehow even more viral than COVID-19,” Trevor Noah jokes. The Daily Show host has been filming what is now dubbed The Daily Social Distancing Show from his New York City apartment amid the coronavirus pandemic. As of Tuesday, March 31, his latest segment compares Trump to Joe Exotic, the viral sensation of Netflix’s Tiger King.

Noah wryly remarks that Exotic, the chaotic, mullet-wearing former exotic zoo animal owner who is currently in prison for killing several tigers (not to mention a particularly half-baked murder-for-hire plot), could be the next president. Why?

Noah sees some of Trump’s behavior in him, first mentioning a shared ego. Footage rolls of Trump’s recent remarks that his coronavirus briefings get high ratings, like Monday Night Football or the season finale of The Bachelor, and more troublingly, Trump says he instructed Pence not to coordinate aid for states where the governor doesn’t “appreciate” Trump. The host also mentions Trump and Exotic’s lack of organization skills, showing Trump flip-flopping on invoking the DPA and the timeline for reopening businesses across the country.

Watch the new The Daily Show segment below.