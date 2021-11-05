Here's the First Trailer for The Righteous Gemstones Season 2

Yeah, that Job guy had a lot of trials, but he didn’t have to wait over two years for the second season of The Righteous Gemstones, so I think we have him beat.

Danny McBride’s televangelist comedy is finally returning to HBO on January 9, over two years after its first season wrapped up, and months after it was renewed for a third season. That first season was another triumph from the McBride / Jody Hill / David Gordon Green machine, masterfully mixing tones and cutting its gut-busting comedy with legit depth and emotion, all while wickedly satirizing televangelism and the modern evangelical movement without needlessly mocking the South itself or the people who live there. Uh, I’m saying it was really good, and the show’s return is something I’ve been waiting for for a long time. It’ll be good to have it back.

This trailer establishes what seems to be the main focus of season two, the upcoming struggle between the Gemstone children to succeed their father as head of the church whenever his time comes. Most of the major players from season one can be seen, including a quick shot of Walton Goggins’ Uncle Baby Billy, with brief glimpses of newcomers Jason Schwartzman and Eric Roberts. Most notably, Eric Andre joins the show as the televangelist who “rules the West,” foreshadowing both a potential partnership with the Gemstones and, I assume, an inevitable rivalry. If anybody can match McBride’s ability to inject an overheated cartoon character with some depth and emotion, it’s Andre, and I can’t wait to see those two pair off against one another.

The Righteous Gemstones returns to HBO on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, with two episodes premiering that night. All episodes will also be available on HBO Max upon their TV debut. Check out the trailer below, and get ready to get right with God.