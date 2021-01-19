Tiffany Haddish and Friends Return to Netflix with They Ready Season 2

Tiffany Haddish’s comedy takeover continues as her Emmy-nominated Netflix series Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready is set to return for its second season on Feb. 2.

On the show, Haddish features a series of “personally chosen” comics, both fresh and veterans, from all around the comedy landscape to perform a 15-20 minute stand-up set. The second season promises a “bold new collection” of six comedians “showcasing their raw humor.”

For the second season, Haddish is bringing on Dean Edwards (Saturday Night Live), Kimberly Clark (Last Comic Standing), Tony Woods (Comedy Central Presents), Barbara Carlyle (Def Jam Comedy 25), Godfrey (Our Cartoon President), and Erin Jackson (Late Night with Seth Myers).

I’m personally most excited to check out Jackson and Carlyle, who got pretty loud chuckles out of me in just the trailer alone.

Haddish ends the trailer by making sure to note that, “This season I purposely made sure everybody was black. Because I’m black.” It’s a refreshing statement and one I’m happy to see pay off.

We reviewed the first season and found that while some of the jokes were offensive and not “even funny, to boot,” Haddish’s six comics showed promise and that they were, in fact, ready as the show’s title suggests. Here’s hoping that Season 2’s cast is too.

Check out the trailer below.