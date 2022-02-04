Tig Notaro’s Groundbreaking Special Drawn Is on Audio Platforms Today

It’s no secret that we here at Paste are BIG fans of Tig Notaro. From her deadpan delivery to her piercing wit, Notaro is a modern day classic in the making. The superfluously talented comedian, writer, director and actor released her fully animated special Tig Notaro: Drawn on HBO on July 24 to rave reviews, and on February 4 the set is coming to a bevy of audio platforms with the help of Comedy Dynamics.

While the special’s eye-grabbing animation will be taken out of the picture here, listeners on Sirius XM, Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music and other apps are still in for a treat. The Emmy- and Grammy-nominated comedian jokes about road tripping with Dolly Parton, the Kool-Aid Man’s M.O., slighting Jenny Slate and all sorts of other mishaps over the course of the hour.

“Tig Notaro: Drawn was the first ever fully animated stand-up special, and thanks to Comedy Dynamics, I’m excited to now be releasing the first ever audio of a fully animated stand-up special,” Notaro said in a press release. Breaking barriers, as always.

Watch the trailer for Drawn below (and close your eyes if you want a feel for the audio experience).