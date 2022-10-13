On Cinema with Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington Returns on Oct. 26

The only movie review show worth watching is coming back soon, and this time it has a lot more on its mind. When the 13th season of On Cinema launches exclusively on the HEI Network on Oct. 26, its focus will widen to encompass all of entertainment, and not just the movies. And it’ll even have a new name: On Cinema and More in the Morning. Matt and Katie better watch out: there’s a new morning show on the internet.

The reformatted show will continue to be hosted by Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington, and I’m sure the tension between these two comedians playing exaggerated versions of themselves will still be the heart of the show. If you’ve never seen On Cinema before, well, you’ve got dozens of hours to catch up on, between podcast episodes, TV seasons, spinoff web series, and even a related feature film which follows Heidecker’s failed campaign to become San Bernardino County’s District Attorney. Oh, there’s also the Decker spinoff, in which the On Cinema character Tim Heidecker makes a no-budget right-wing action film to show Hollywood how it should be done. You can easily lose a month or more to the complicated On Cinema universe, but it’s worth it if you’re into comedy, laughing, or metafictional transmedia dada art projects, or even just like a good guffaw every now and again.

The first episode of On Cinema’s 13th season will be available for free on the HEI Network’s YouTube page, while the rest of the season will run exclusively on HEI. And if you’re a subscriber, you can watch a half-hour of new Heidecker/Turkington brilliance right now; Deck of Cards: What Went Wrong is a debate between the two about the rocky creative path of their show Deck of Cards, moderated by frequent On Cinema guest star Joe Estevez. That’s streaming now, exclusively on the HEI Network.