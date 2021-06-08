I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Returns in July with Its Second Season

Here’s the best news since the vaccine: I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson has a return date. The second season of Netflix’s sketch comedy show premieres on Tuesday, July 6, and if it’s as good (and as short) as the first season, we’ll probably have watched the entire season a good 10 times or so by the time Wednesday rolls around.

Netflix hasn’t shared any footage from the new season yet, but it did upload a special treat for fans to YouTube today. It’s a musical medley of some of the first season’s most beloved songs, sung by Robinson and Sam Richardson, and accompanied by an acoustic guitarist. “Friday Night” has never sounded so tender. If this video is any indication, I could very easily watch an entire series that’s just Tim and Sam singing nonsense songs during what looks like the “serious” portion of a late ‘70s variety show episode.

If you somehow haven’t seen the sketch comedy phenomenon of 2019, well, first off, go watch the first season of I Think You Should Leave on Netflix immediately (it only takes like 90 minutes), and then read everything we’ve written about it here at Paste. Uh, we’re fans.

Now that we’re all familiar with Robinson’s hits, here’s that medley. It’s missing what’s probably the very best song from the show, but honestly “The Day That Robert Palins Murdered Me” wouldn’t really fit the vibe or flow that Tim and Sam are going for with this one. Check it out below, and get ready for the return of I Think You Should Leave on July 6.