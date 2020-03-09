Tom Segura Has Stern Words for Dogs in the Trailer for His New Netflix Stand-up Special

Tom Segura makes a bold choice in the trailer for Ball Hog, his latest Netflix stand-up special. I’m not going to spoil it too much for you, but I’m pretty sure, in most cases, a producer or the network or even just a close loved one would talk a comic out of leading with a dead dog joke. Segura’s not really aiming for shock jock territory—the full joke (which makes up the entirety of this trailer) has a message that, dog violence aside, isn’t that dissimilar from what I’ve heard from many people with children—but it’s still, y’know, shocking. Just without the jock.

Ball Hog hits Netflix throughout the world on March 24, and although it might be Segura’s main event at the moment, it’s not the only dust up on his fight card. He’s also a prolific podcaster, running the Your Mom’s House Studios podcast operation with his wife, Christina Pazsitsky, who’s also a comedian. Their newest production is Tom Segura En Español, where the Spanish-fluent Segura squarely targets the Latin-American audience. That’s one of six shows they currently produce, many of which are hosted or co-hosted by Segura.

Still, we’re here for the ball hogging. Check out the trailer for Segura’s new special below, and check it out on Netflix (if you’d like) on March 24.