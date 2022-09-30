Trevor Noah Will Leave The Daily Show After Hosting for 7 Years

Trevor Noah announced his departure from The Daily Show on Thursday evening, the same week as his seven year anniversary on the show. The South African comedian made it clear he’s not leaving immediately, but took time to thank his correspondents, including Roy Wood Jr. and Ronny Chieng, as well as the audience. The crowd at the taping gasped when he said he was leaving.

“It’s been wild. It’s been truly wild,” Noah said, reflecting on the past seven years. And hell, what a seven years it’s been since he took over from Jon Stewart in 2015: a pandemic, the Trump presidency, the January 6 Capitol attack, the list goes on.

“We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time, you know?” he added. The crowd gave him a standing ovation after Noah finished his speech.

Comedy Central shared their own statement regarding his exit with Variety: “We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps. As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of The Daily Show as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.”

As for the next Daily Show host, there are plenty of excellent candidates among the current correspondents: Wood Jr., Chieng, Dulcé Sloan, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic. Noah’s tenure proves that it’s possible for a relatively unknown comedian to fill his shoes.