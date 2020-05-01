The Funniest Tweets of the Week

I live in a state that is rushing to reopen, against the advice of actual medical experts. It’s real cool. Those wire photos you’ve seen of manicurists and hair stylists basically wearing hazmat suits could’ve been taken like two miles from my house. Just the coolest. Georgia’s willingness to put its own people at risk in the name of business is so overwhelmingly cool that I gotta find ways to handle it, and one of the big ones is staring at a dumb Twitter feed all day, liking jokes about the pandemic and ESPN’s Michael Jordan documentary and, of course, as always, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This right here is the result: our weekly compendium of the tweets that we liked enough to tap a tiny icon on our phone screen. Dig it!