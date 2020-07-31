The Funniest Tweets of the Week

Some notes on this week: baseball’s back, for some reason, and the biggest new trend sweeping the majors is COVID-19. Multiple games have been postponed due to multiple positive tests, including like half the Miami Marlins, who were already a major league team in spirit only. The pandemic continues to disrupt every aspect of modern life, with no end in warning, and no coherent leadership coming from the institutions we’d typically look to during such a crisis. Also there’s a new Muppets show on TV. I don’t know, even the concept of a week has broken down, to the point where I can’t tell if I’m writing this intro right now or if I wrote it last month. It’s all been one long, uninterrupted blur since March and we’ll be wading through it for months to come still. I wish for the best for you and yours during these trying times, and hey, here are some tweets. Follow the tweeters, if you can. Thank you.