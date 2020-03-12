Welp, self-quarantining is about to get a lot duller with no more basketball games to watch. A truly wild week continues as the NBA, MLB, Major League Soccer, and Spanish soccer league La Liga have suspended their seasons; the NCAA has basically cancelled March Madness; and even Disneyland is going to close for only the fourth time ever. Also, our president cannot read or is blind or both and is very stupid. Terrible news after terrible news has befallen us but possibly nothing more disturbing has happened this week than Sarah Palin performing on The Masked Singer. It’s time to cancel all major events and also that show. In the meantime, take a break from freaking out and read some of the funniest tweets of the week because you really, really need it right now.