The Funniest Tweets of the Week

Stay the hell inside! Stay the hell inside! Stay the hell inside! Weird how that needs to be said, but here we are! It’s been quite a week, quite a month, quite a year, quite an endless, blurry lump of time in quarantine. Netflix has never been more popular and part of that is yes, the shelter-in-place order, but it’s also due to our new gay icon, Joe Exotic. The seven-part docuseries “Tiger King” has more twists each minute than the evening news. Dating blind is old hat, now all I care about is redneck throuples and feuds between tiger (and murder) enthusiasts. For more entertainment, check out this week’s funniest tweets.