The Funniest Tweets of the Week

Well, it was another week. Yep. Let’s see… there’s a pandemic going on? Have you heard about this? With no end in sight. Crazy stuff. And uh Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion released that video for “WAP” that everybody was talking about, including conservative talking head / perennial Twitter punching bag Ben Shapiro. Meanwhile the Republicans are trying to kill off the postal service, Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as his running mate, and Herman Cain’s Twitter account starting sending out pro-Trump tweets after Cain himself had died. These are the big ones, the things you most need to be aware of to understand all of the tweets below. I mean, normally I just assume you’re up on all the news, but things happen fast these days, and are generally so unpleasant, that I understand if you don’t want to know what’s happening. Anyway. Read the tweets, follow the tweeters, get a good night’s sleep, and see you next week.