The Funniest Tweets of the Week

There’s nothing left to say about this week. It’s… yeah. Jesus. I mean…
Here are some funny tweets. If you’re looking for tweets about the debate, of which there were like 18 million, you can find the best over here. This post would be way too long if I included the best debate tweets, so yeah, just go over to that other page.
And if you’re looking for tweets about Trump catching the virus he’s routinely downplayed, well, you won’t find too many of those in here. And the ones you will find are, y’know, jokes—with obvious thought put into them, and intentionally constructed, and not just people acting happy about another person’s medical diagnosis.
And if you’re looking for tweets about pro wrestling, you won’t see any here, but you’ll see some on my own Twitter account pretty much every Wednesday night, and often on Tuesdays, and just randomly throughout the week, too.
And if you’re looking for the best tweet of all time, it’s still this.
And if you want to do a solid, follow all the people who tweeted all the things below.
And finally: thank you. Always. Thank you.