The Funniest Tweets of the Week

Considering seven days ago we had just found out the president had COVID and was being airlifted to a hospital, I think it’s safe to say that this week has been a weird year or two. Between the daily ongoing inanity of the Trump situation, the VP debate on Wednesday, the drive-by punching of Universally Beloved Comedy Legend Rick Moranis, the shattering death of Eddie Van Halen, and, uh, the return of Saturday Night Live, there was more stuff happening this week than any lowly tweet gallery compiler should ever have to deal with. It’s a hard road but one we simply have to walk.
Here are the good tweets that got a like out of us this week. Check ‘em out, follow the people who wrote them, and prepare yourself for more shotgun blasts of unthinkable absurdity straight to the face over the next seven days.