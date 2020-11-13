The Funniest Tweets of the Week

Reminder that a week ago today the election still hadn’t been called by any of the major media organizations. Biden was still the presumed president-elect. (Of course, if you only get your news from Newsmax or OANN or Trump’s Twitter or whatever the hell a “Dan Bongino” is, Biden wasn’t ever the presumed president-elect, and every vote cast for him is illegal, and Trump clearly won the whole thing and will start his second term in January and should probably just go ahead and be allowed to run for a third and fourth and fifth time because of all the election corruption and the attempted coups against him. Real talk: the time to bring the Fairness Doctrine back was the day it was first repealed, because three decades of right-wing media propaganda has fully and totally broken far too many American brains.)

A week ago today everybody who wasn’t a hopeless partisan knew Biden had won, but it wasn’t “official” in the unofficial way it always is until the electors vote in December. Yes, the election wasn’t even two weeks ago. That one good day, the only good day of 2020, when most networks called it for Biden, and we got to feel at least okay about the country for a few hours? That wasn’t even ONE week ago. So much absolute unhinged insanity happens on a regular daily basis now that time has thoroughly lost whatever little definition it once had.

Trump is probably just acting tough to save face to his fans. It’s worrying that he hasn’t conceded, but far more concerning than the legal challenges (which they seem to be routinely losing) is the way he continues to undermine the entire electoral process on his dumb Twitter account, and how his right-wing media sycophants and even most of the GOP Congressional delegation are supporting him every step of the way. He’s convinced who knows how many of his followers that the election was a sham and Trump actually won despite getting millions less votes and 70 less electoral votes; how can anybody expect them to just settle down and respect the Biden administration whenever Trump moves on to his next scam? They’ve broken the thing. This week sucked. Oh well.

I keep track of time via tweets. Not intentionally, but because it’s sometimes part of my job to put pieces like this one together. I “like” tweets throughout the week and then on Fridays I go back through those likes and pick the funniest ones to post on this website. Time is so broken now that looking back on tweets from five days ago can feel like opening a 30-year-old yearbook, or like reliving something that happened 10 minutes ago. There’s no rhyme or reason: it’s all just constant turmoil, an ever-present maelstrom of stress and nonsense, and yes, sometimes people write funny tweets about it.

Here are the best ones from the last week. Check ‘em out and follow the people who wrote ‘em.

You know Michigan J. Frog was a product of an environment with absolutely zero predators — every day from now on jerk (@rajandelman) November 13, 2020

Jeffrey Toobin is the only person I know who LOST money by jacking off on Zoom over quarantine — David Specturkey (@spectordeforce) November 12, 2020

what's something that ISN'T human eyeballs but still FEELS like human eyeballs to you? — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) November 11, 2020

I have no interest in betting on how fast tiger woods can cum pic.twitter.com/TyXB3lxJTm — eli yudin (@eliyudin) November 11, 2020

“the real work begins today” I say, beginning construction on my fourth renovation of Fuck Island on animal crossing — kylie brakeman (@deadeyebrakeman) November 8, 2020

sick and goddamn tired of acting like anything in the world is better than rat basketball pic.twitter.com/aiHw55hhpH — rax 'adriana la cerva's IBD' king (@RaxKingIsDead) November 10, 2020

Imagine watching somebody get their ass whooped, come to after a while and then demand you review the tape of the ass whooping to prove something you already know. The ego is a hell of a drug — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) November 10, 2020

538 is the number of other Nates that Nate Silver had to murder before he was able to establish dominance in front of his staff — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) November 10, 2020

mcdonald's manager: show the new guy the ropes



me: yeah no prob opens drawer we use them to restrain grimace — hype172450629038 (@TheHyyyype) November 9, 2020

The plan? We name your landscaping company after a fancy hotel to trick the President of the United States into holding a press conference outside of your business. pic.twitter.com/04bWKLz9JA — steev (@OkSteev) November 8, 2020

my mom used to tell me i'd make a great lawyer and i just realized she was calling me a bitch that whole time — Gita Jackson: Destiny 2 Bail Compilation (@xoxogossipgita) November 9, 2020

Im stuck on Twitter because I got banned from Parler for calling Dan Bongino a toaster head motherfucker within 8 minutes of joining. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 9, 2020

YOU WILL NOT REPLACE US BUT IF YOU DO YOU HAVE TO DO IT NICELY pic.twitter.com/VBioikt0do — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) November 9, 2020

Honestly it's messed up that myopic partisanship is all that's keeping these two from going out on a rollicking coked-out bender that ends with them embracing in tears as they bond over how much they hate their dads — Arish Singh (@arishish) November 9, 2020

RIP to man that looked like he was good at eating pussy at every stage of life. An inspiration. pic.twitter.com/YlTFuNt5cA — Stavros Halkias (@stavvybaby) November 8, 2020

Just a reminder that no one tried to humanize Palpatine. They just threw him in a hole and then blew the hole up and then had a party with teddy bears. — Dak (@dak_ralter) November 7, 2020

Powerful, unifying words from the 45th president to his country as we elect the 46th pic.twitter.com/tuBUoNV1VK — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 7, 2020

Here's the cast of Breakin 2: Electric Boogaloo summoning horny nurses that immediately transform injured patients into dancers pic.twitter.com/xXgGlrpbQW — Eli Olsberg (@EliOlsberg) November 7, 2020

Stacey Abrams can walk into my house and take whatever the hell she wants — Solomon Georgio (@solomongeorgio) November 6, 2020

Networks can't call it because they have 400 hours of prepaid ad time for mesothelioma booklets to burn through — Blair Thornburgh (@ATallOrder) November 6, 2020