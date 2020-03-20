The Funniest Tweets of the Week

This was a really slow week, huh? Nothing much happening in the world. Just a global pandemic that’s shut down pretty much the whole world, and the continued racist bluster of our mushy president, and the deeply unamusing childlike naiveté of celebrities, and senators using private health warnings that were ignored for weeks to make some illegal bucks on the stock market, and no damn sports anywhere. At least we got a new Animal Crossing game to disappear into. Matt Hardy showed up in AEW. Those are both something, I guess.
Hopefully you and your loved ones have been able to stay safe and sane and not just self-obliteratingly drunk this whole time. We need to be strong. We need to tweet mean things about Josh Gad. We can do this.
Here are the funniest tweets from what could be the last week any of us still exist.