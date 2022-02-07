Whitney Cummings Defends Joe Rogan, Inadvertently Invents New Meme Format

Comedian Whitney Cummings has gone to bat for Joe Rogan and firmly struck out.

Just in case you’re not perpetually online, Rogan has been criticized for his use of racial slurs and spreading misinformation about the pandemic on his popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. Music legends like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have pulled their catalogs from Spotify in protest of the platform’s continued support of Rogan, and the list of artists doing the same continues to grow. In recent days, the website JRE Missing found that 113 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience have been removed from Spotify, including interviews with notorious creep Chris D’Elia, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, far-right drip Milo Yiannopoulos and numerous others, with no apparent explanation.

Fast-forward to February 6, and Cummings decided to chime in on Twitter about the flack Rogan’s been getting. Also, people are still claiming he’s a comedian.

Don’t look to why so many people trust joe Rogan, look to why so few people trust the mainstream media — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) February 6, 2022

Comedians did not sign up to be your hero. It’s our job to be irreverent and dangerous, to question authority and take you through a spooky mental haunted house so you can arrive at your own conclusions. Stay focused on the people we pay taxes to to be moral leaders. — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) February 6, 2022

A couple points: a) spending any time with Rogan is haunted house-level scary to me, and b) Cummings’ comments make sense considering her pretty shitty racist track record on 2 Broke Girls.

People made lemonade out of lemons, though, parodying her tweet for our collective benefit (and now that I’m writing an article about it, the meme is almost certainly deceased).

the comedian’s job is to point at the guy in the audience who knows what he’s talking about — Johan Miranda (@JohanComedy) February 6, 2022

Comedians did not sign up to be your hero. It’s our job to do comedy concerts, smoke weed, finger people while their friends piss the bed, and sing about going to LA to shoot a pilot. — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) February 6, 2022

comedians did not sign up to be your hero. we signed up for all 5 levels of classes at the annoyance. — sey smythe (@seynique) February 6, 2022

A comedian’s job is to stop New Yorkers on the street and ask them if they have any thoughts about Michelle Pfeiffer. End of discussion. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 6, 2022

Please let this be the last time I ever write about anything related to Joe Rogan.