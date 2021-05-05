New Jersey Teams Up with Craft Breweries to Offer Free Beer for COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Never discount the motivational power possessed by “free beer” as a method of enticement. That’s presumably what New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was thinking when he signed off on a new program debuting this week, which will give free beer to state residents who receive their first COVID-19 vaccine shot in May. Hilariously dubbed “Shot and a Beer,” the program sees the state working in an official capacity to partner with 13 New Jersey craft breweries to make the first pint that vaccine-getters receive on the house.

“We’re not going to be afraid to try new things,” Murphy said as he revealed the unorthodox program. “Any New Jerseyan who gets their first vaccine dose in the month of May and takes their vaccination card to a participating brewery will receive a free beer.”

Participating New Jersey breweries include the following notable names: Kane Brewing Co., Flying Fish Brewing Co., Carton Brewing Co. and more. The full list can be seen in the embedded tweet below. Unsurprisingly, the program is only available to those 21 years of age or older—nor is it retroactive, sadly. The program is aimed at helping Gov. Murphy meet the state’s goal of 4.7 million vaccinated residents by the end of June—currently, about 3.2 million New Jersey residents are fully vaccinated.

Connecticut, meanwhile, recently unveiled its own twist on a similar campaign through a program called “Drinks On Us.” Gov. Ned Lamont announced in April that residents who get vaccinated and show their vaccine card will be able to collect free drinks at participating bars and restaurants between May 19-31.