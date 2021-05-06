Queen Elizabeth II Now Has Her Own Beer Brand

Queen Elizabeth II seems like more of a gin tippler, from everything that has been reported about the 95-year-old monarch over the years, but we’re not going to begrudge the Queen a beer when she wants one. And now, she’ll be able to drink her own brand, as the monarch’s Sandringham Estate has begun brewing and selling its own beer range, available exclusively on site.

Made with organic barley grown on the grounds of the Queen’s retreat in Eastern England, Sandringham Estate’s beer proclaims itself as “Norfolk Brewed” and is currently available in two distinctly British styles: A Best Bitter and an India pale ale. We would presume that’s probably a fairly traditional British IPA, rather than an English haze/juice bomb, by the way.

Sandringham House, on the 20,000 acre rural estate, has housed four generations of British Monarchs since 1862, and is one of the Queen’s two private residences. Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge also have a country home (Anmer Hall) on the grounds of the estate, while another portion is a 600-acre country park open to the public. Traditionally, the estate is where the British monarch gather to celebrate Christmas. The beer, meanwhile, is available to tourists via the Sandringham Shop.

This is by no means the first time that the Monarchy has used its own image to sell alcohol to the general public, of course. Buckingham Palace already has its own lineup of gin, wine and whiskey, so it’s sort of remarkable that a Queen Elizbeth II beer didn’t already exist. Now, though, the tourists will be able to finally complete their royal booze collection. Check out photos of the new beer brands below.