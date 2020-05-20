The Paste Happiest Hour: Special Craft Beer Edition

Tune in today, Wednesday, May 20, for the latest episode of The Paste Happiest Hour, our daily livestream interview and music show hosted by Paste editor-in-chief Josh Jackson.

Today’s episode is a special craft beer edition with Paste beer writer Jim Vorel and some of the top leaders in the industry. We’ll be joined at 5pm ET by Brooklyn Brewery brewmaster Garrett Oliver and Brewers Association chief economist Bart Watson. Then at 5:20pm ET, we’ll add Firestone Walker co-founder David Walker and Burial Beer Co co-founder Jess Reiser.

Garrett Oliver, a James Beard Award winner, is also the author of The Brewmaster’s Table: Discovering the Pleasures of Real Beer with Real Food and co-author of The Oxford Companion to Beer. He’s served as Brooklyn’s brewmaster since 1994, overseeing the company’s growth into one of the largest breweries in the U.S.

In addition to his work at the Brewers Association, self-proclaimed “stats geek” Bart Watson is a Certified Cicerone and PhD recipient from the University of California, Berkeley.

British expat David Walker co-founded Firestone Walker in 1996 with his brother-in-law Adam Firestone. The beloved brewery also holds a yearly Invitational Beer Fest in its hometown of Paso Robles, Calif.

Jess Reiser built Burial Beer Co. from scratch with her husband, Doug, and head brewer Tim Gormley. But before that, she was writing about beer on her blog, beerblotter.com. Burial has quickly become one of Asheville, N.C.’s premiere breweries, expanding to a second location in South Asheville.

