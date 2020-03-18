Atlanta's Old Fourth Distillery Is Making Hand Sanitizer for Healthcare Professionals

As people continue to panic-shop and strip the shelves bare of essentials like toilet paper and cleaning supplies, a local distillery in Atlanta is preparing to do what they can to alleviate the hand sanitizer shortage. Old Fourth Distillery, Atlanta’s first legal distillery known for their bourbon whiskey, will be providing free bottles of sanitizer made from 95% ethanol and some aloe vera gel to those in need.

In just a few days, the distillery received an overwhelming response. Because of their own shortage of ingredients, the group is asking for donations to help keep the project going, and have shifted to providing hand sanitizer for healthcare professionals and first responders.

“This is no substitute for washing your hands but in a pinch it will get the job done,” they warn. It’s true—hand sanitizer is more useful for on-the-fly immediate need as with treating a patient, first-response resuscitation and the like.

In the meantime, you can follow the distillery on Instagram for any updates and donate through the link in their bio. We can only hope other businesses will follow suit in shifting gears to aid in the relief effort during the COVID-19 outbreak.