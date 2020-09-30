Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Flavors Revealed

Back in July, Coca Cola revealed that it was stepping into the alcoholic beverages game, for the first time since it sold off its interests in its Wine Spectrum company in 1983. And it will be doing so via—what else—hard seltzer. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will expand the popular Latin American brand, initially being sold in “select cities in Latin America” before a widespread U.S. expansion in 2021. Today, the company announced its working deal with Molson Coors for distribution of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, but also revealed the slate of flavors, which weren’t mentioned in the initial press release.

The four available Topo Chico Hard Seltzer flavors will include Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, Strawberry Guava and Tropical Mango, making one wonder what exactly they think “exoticism” tastes like. Naturally, it will be sold in mixed 12-packs, which has been the most popular format for hard seltzer ever since the likes of White Claw set the boundaries on this genre.

Hard seltzer has continued to surge in 2019 and 2020, with overall volume of the segment more than tripling in 2019 according to the drinks market analysts at ISWR. The solidification of brands like White Claw and Truly as market leaders (especially the former) has led to an unceasing array of imitators launching hard seltzer-adjacent products, such as the now-surging High Noon Sun Sips. It’s fair to wonder how much more room there really is in this particular market for new brands to find a major foothold, but you can bet that Coca-Cola will have the distribution clout to put its brand under consumers noses.

Topo Chico, meanwhile, is a surging brand that was once available primarily in Texas, but Coke has greatly expanded its distribution since 2017. Known for aggressive carbonation, it might be able to stake out a unique niche of the hard seltzer market if it keeps that trademark aspect of its overall approach.