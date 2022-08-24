Forget the Gummies: Cannabis Consumers with a Sweet Tooth Will Love These Chocolate Edibles

When you think of edibles, what first comes to mind? If you’re like a lot of people, you jump straight to the gummies. If you love sugary, fruit-flavored candy with a bouncy texture, then gummies are perfect for you. But for those of us with a slightly different palate, edible gummies can be, well, unpalatable. And the last thing you want to do is force yourself to eat a gummy despite the taste just because you want to enjoy the effects of the cannabis.

Luckily, cannabis companies seem to be picking up on this. As more consumers reach for edibles, brands are producing a more varied array of edible options. There are the drinks, of course, but if you want to indulge in dessert while consuming your cannabis, chocolate edibles are the way to go. Some of these products taste so good, you wouldn’t even realize they’re edibles unless you look at the packaging.

Let’s look at some of the best cannabis chocolate edibles available in U.S. states where cannabis is legal.

Who said that edibles had to be boring? I personally love a spicy-sweet combo, and the Theory Wellness Chipotle Chili Chocolate Bar definitely delivers. It offers just the right amount of spice to keep things interesting without overwhelming your taste buds. The heat of the chipotle cuts the richness of the dark chocolate, resulting in a fun but sophisticated flavor that’ll have you coming back for more. Of course, you won’t want to overdo it, especially if you’re new to edibles, because the whole bar has around 100 mg of THC (which is, in most cases, way, way too much for a single dose). Start small with one square, no matter how good it tastes.

Other flavors from Theory include caramel macchiato for the coffee lovers, lemon ginger for those who love a bit of tartness, and smoked applewood sea salt for the people who can’t get enough of a salty-sweet combo. Take a look at all the offerings before you make a decision—you won’t want to miss out on such creative flavors.

If you really don’t want to have to worry about dosing, you can always opt for the individually packaged Koko Gemz Handmade Infused Chocolates. These little domes of chocolate are super sweet, which means you only have to take one to feel like you indulged in dessert. There are a ton of different flavors available, but my personal favorite is the cookies and cream. I’m not usually a white chocolate person, but this edible literally tastes like an Oreo milkshake. The sea salt milk chocolate and the mint dark chocolate are solid options too, or you can keep things simple with plain milk or dark chocolate.

I’m also a big fan of Valhalla products, including the Valhalla Dark Chocolate. It’s surprisingly rich, smooth and creamy, which isn’t what you’d always expect from a dark chocolate—especially one that’s infused with THC. This brand also carries some other interesting flavors, including brown butter and sea salt along with strawberry cheesecake. However, the dark chocolate is the way to go if you want to keep things unfussy but still flavorful. You can taste the cannabis in this chocolate, but the flavor isn’t overwhelming. In fact, it adds another layer that complements the bitterness of the dark chocolate well.

For those who want to try an edible that’s really out of the ordinary, Incredibles Strawberry Crunch is 100% worth a try. This brand is selling some of the most creative edibles out there, and the chocolate offerings are no exception. Unlike many other chocolate edibles, Incredibles Strawberry Crunch bars are not made with milk or dark chocolate; rather, you’re getting a white chocolate number. Yes, I know that not everyone loves white chocolate, but if you’re a fan, you’re going to love this stuff. The white chocolate flavor mixes with the strawberry, which adds a pop of slight tartness and noticeable sweetness to the bar. But the real magic is in the crispy pieces sprinkled throughout the bar. It adds just the right amount of texture and crunch to keep things interesting.

Of course, if white chocolate isn’t your thing, there are other flavors to check out. The Peanut Budda Buddha is dotted with peanut butter and pretzels for a flavor combo that you won’t find from many other cannabis companies. And the Mile High Mint is perfect for those who love their chocolate imbued with a bit of freshness.

Samantha Maxwell is a food writer and editor based in Boston. Follow her on Twitter at @samseating.