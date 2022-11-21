Doritos Debuts Dips

Doritos are that most rare of species: chips that don’t require dips to make them delicious. Unlike most tortilla chips, which are designed for scooping up salsa, queso and anything else you can find to dip them in, Doritos are already intensely flavored on their own; not only do they not need a dip, but most dips would probably clash with the slew of spices for which they’re known.

But just because your standard Dorito doesn’t mean a dip doesn’t mean that you don’t want to experience your favorite Dorito flavors accompanied by the creamy texture that a dip brings to the table. That’s where the new Doritos dips come into play. The company behind some of your favorite chips have announced that they’re launching a dip line that highlights the best Doritos flavors out there. So far, consumers can expect to see Doritos Dips in Spicy Nacho and Cool Ranch Jalapeno flavors lining store shelves.

The Spicy Nacho flavor, as you might have already guessed, is a play on the classic Nacho Cheese flavor the brand is so well-known for. The Cool Ranch fans out there get their favorite flavor with a jalapeno twist that keeps thing interesting while maintaining its signature style.

According to Leslie Vesper, Frito-Lay’s vice president of brand marketing, “Doritos has always embraced the bold and we’ve encouraged our fans to do the same—from creating explosive new flavors to igniting fans to try new things. As Doritos disrupts the dip aisle with the release of Doritos Dips, our goal is to deliver new and unexpected experiences to consumers. Whether paired with their favorite foods or our other Doritos product offerings, we hope Doritos Dips help fans think outside the box, just like we’re thinking outside the chip bag with this innovation.”

Of course, if you really wanted to double up on the flavor, you could dip your Doritos in the new dips, maybe mixing and matching flavors if you’re really committed to bastardizing your favorite childhood snack. Otherwise, trying the dips with other dip delivery vehicles may be your best bet; Doritos suggests using the dips with wings, pizza and veggies. These dips seem to have a ranch dressing vibe to them, so you can probably use them in much the same way you’d use a standard ranch.

You can snag these dips at your local grocery store, or if you want them to be delivered straight to your door, you can order them on Snacks.com, a Frito-Lay online shop.

Samantha Maxwell is a food writer and editor based in Boston. Follow her on Twitter at @samseating.