Two Ace Attorney Games Are Finally Coming to the West in The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Capcom has announced that two Ace Attorney titles previously unreleased in the west are finally making their way over here as one joint package, joking that “It takes seafaring vessels a while to get across the sea, you know.” The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles will combine two games: 2015’s The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and 2017’s The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve.

The games will place players in the shoes of Phoenix Wright’s ancestor Ryunosuke Naruhodo as he travels to Victorian-era Europe to solve mysteries and deliver justice. Set a century before the original Ace Attorney games, they’ll apparently feature a zany cast of characters, including a knockoff Sherlock Holmes called (wait for it)...Herlock Sholmes.

The announcement was accompanied by a video from the series director Shu Takumi showing off gameplay, as well as some of the English VO and localization. I’ve never played an Ace Attorney game, but if you enjoy finding evidence and shouting “Objection,” then this is the game and series for you.

What does look to be different, besides the setting, is who you will be arguing for. Typical Ace Attorney games seem like they had you argue before a judge, but considering the change in locale, you’ll also be operating in a different legal system. Now players will be arguing before a jury, who will make their own objections and who you have to work to convince to your side in order to win your cases.

These games seem like they can be a little intense, so in order to turn things down a few notches, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles will also have a Story Mode, which will allow you to kick back and just enjoy all the twists and turns as a viewer if you so choose. As well as this, the collection brings a gallery of art with commentary from the game’s art director, eight playable mini missions that aren’t part of the main story, additional costumes and tons of bonus videos, making it a hell of a deal.

Besides the rereleased trilogy that came to consoles a few years ago, this seems like a great entry point for the series when it comes to the Nintendo Switch, PS4 (and thus the PS5) and Steam on July 27.