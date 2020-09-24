Among Us Developer Cancels Among Us 2 To Further Develop Original

Innersloth, developer of the popular game Among Us, has cancelled a sequel to the game in favor of implementing more features and fixes into the original title.

“The main reason we are shooting for a sequel is because the codebase of Among Us 1 is so outdated and not built to support adding so much new content,” wrote developer PuffballsUnited in a devlog. “However, seeing how many people are enjoying Among Us 1 really makes us want to be able to support the game and take it to the next level. We have decided to cancel Among Us 2 and instead put all our focus into improving Among Us 1.”

Among Us is an online and local party game in which players must collectively work together to figure out which of them is the murderous imposter amongst them. The 2018 game skyrocketed in popularity in the last few months, seeing a jump from an average of 321 daily players on Steam in April to 107,543 in September so far.

Innersloth announced Among Us 2 less than two months ago as a way of fixing major issues brought on by the game’s rising popularity without having to reconfiguring core code sections of the original game.

All content that was previously planned for the sequel will instead be going into Among Us, including updated servers, colorblind support, a friend system and a new stage. Other features are planned, but the team is prioritizing these four additions.

Nicolas Perez is an editorial intern at Paste and opinion co-editor for New University. He’s rambling on Twitter @Nic_Perez_.