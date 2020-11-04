Among Us Gets an Update and a New Roadmap for Its Future

Among Us has received a new update from its developer, Innersloth, as well as a tentative roadmap for future additions to the game.

Two new game options are available for lobbies. An anonymous voting option can be selected and will cause all votes to appear grey, obscuring which players voted for whom. Three task bar modes have also been added: an always mode where the task bar is always visible, a meeting mode which only displays the task bar during meetings and an invisible mode which removes the task bar entirely.

Smaller additions also made their way into the game. The Mira HQ Map communications sabotage was changed to clear security logs, new symbols are now present on the wire task, making it easier to decipher and cosmetics were added to the meeting screen.

Innersloth also acknowledged that server updates intended to thwart cheaters and hackers have caused bugs, saying that fixing these issues is a slow process but is happening.

While not the entire extent of their plans for the game, Innersloth also discussed in a update post four additions the developer is working on for the game. These additions include an account system, a new map, more transitions and localizations and colorblind support.

The account system is currently the only addition with a set release date, and is expected to be finished sometime in December.