Among Us Is Out on Game Pass for PC, Will Launch on Xbox Consoles in 2021

Among Us’ takeover of the entire concept of gaming is continuing unabated. Starting today, Xbox Game Pass for PC members can play the social deduction game as part of their subscription.

For those still out of the loop, Among Us is an online multiplayer game where the crew of a spaceship must work together to complete tasks and root out which of their comrades is actually an imposter. Meanwhile, the imposter does their best to blend in with the crew, slowly picking them off one by one.

In the last few months, Among Us has taken over the gaming world, racking up over half a billion players. Just last Tuesday, it was announced that the game was releasing on the Nintendo Switch .

Console players aren’t being left out of the fun, but they will have to wait a bit. Among Us will be available for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S as well as Xbox Game Pass for Console sometime in 2021.