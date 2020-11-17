Animal Crossing: New Horizons Adds Save Data Transfers, Holidays, Reactions and Hairstyles in New Winter Update

The holidays may be cancelled in real life this year, but the virtual ones in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are just getting started. Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be getting its next free update on Nov. 19, bringing save data transfers, two holiday events and new collectibles for island dwellers to enjoy.

Starting on Nov. 19, players will be able to transfer their save data from one Nintendo Switch system to another via free Island Transfer Tool app in Nintendo eShop. Players who are Island representatives are able to transfer their entire island from one Switch to another, whereas non-rep players can transfer their character, inventory and house to other consoles.

Two new holiday themed events are coming to the game as well. Turkey day will be on 11/26, and features Franklin the turkey chef cooking up a feast for the town in the plaza. Players can help Franklin gather ingredients, like pumpkins from the game’s Halloween update, to make the feast as tasty as possible and earn a reward for their hard work.

In December, players may start to notice their island’s plaza getting a little more festive in preparation for Toy Day. On Dec. 24, Jingle the black-nosed reindeer comes to town and players can help him hand out toys to island residents. Nook’s Cranny will also be selling toys throughout December until Toy Day, and likewise the Able Sisters will be selling holiday-themed outfits.

While not having a formal event, there will also be special New Year’s Eve themed items for players to purchase from the Nook Stop from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31.

New hairstyles and reactions will be available via the nook terminal. Top 6 Stylish Hairstyles will set players back 1,800 nook points, and a Hip reaction collection will go for 2,700 points. Players will be able to sport an afro, afropuffs and even a bald hairstyle with the new pack. As for reactions, players will be able to sit, wave goodbye, take a picture, sniff, work out, do yoga, be excited, say ta-da and gesture a giving motion.

A new house expansion will be offered by Tom Nook, increasing a player’s home storage capacity from 1,600 to 2,400. In addition, players will be able to visit random Islands in their dreams.

Players can also receive a special Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp themed Nook Phone for their player by linking their Pocket Camp app and New Horizons account to their Nintendo Account.

New Horizon’s next update after this one is scheduled for release in late January. You can check out a trailer for this winter update below.