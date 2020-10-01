Delightful New Animal Crossing: New Horizons Rewards Are Available on My Nintendo

It’s a great time to be an Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan. Nintendo has added four new Animal Crossing rewards to their My Nintendo Rewards program on Thursday, including shopping totes, a bandana and keychain.

Two new shopping totes are now available. A stylish Dodo Airlines shopping bag featuring the airline’s signature logo is priced at 800 platinum points. For fans of the Nook family, there is a Tom Nook shopping bag featuring the nooklings also redeemable for 800 platinum points.

Outside of shopping bags, an orange bandana carrying the Animal Crossing leaf logo is available for 600 platinum points. Coming in at the most expensive of the new lot is a Tom Nook keychain, all yours for a mere 1000 platinum points.

Platinum points can be earned by using various Nintendo services and apps such as Pokémon Rumble Rush and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. The new items will only be available for a limited time with a limited supply, so keep that in mind while you grind out those points.

Nicolas Perez is an editorial intern at Paste and opinion co-editor for New University. He’s rambling on Twitter @Nic_Perez_.