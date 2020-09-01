New Animal Crossing: New Horizons Video Shows off What's in the Fall Update

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players may have noticed their island’s climate shift overnight. While fall doesn’t officially start in the northern hemisphere until Sept. 22, Animal Crossing players get to experience the bounties of the season starting today. In a video on Nintendo’s Youtube channel, the fall update was put on display showing weather, critters, and recipes for players to enjoy.

The biggest change coming this month to Animal Crossing is the shift in weather. Sunny days are being replaced by windy ones as the temperature cools off. The flora of islands has changed as well, with an amber tint placed on the plant life and some shrubs having lost their flowers and others blooming.

Crickets and monarch butterflies are buzzing their way into the game, ready for players to catch and catalogue. In the wetter parts of the world, salmon are swimming back upstream, available to catch in the rivers and oysters are ready for harvest while diving in the ocean.

Acorns and pine cones are ready for harvest, just give some trees a shake and collect nature’s bounty. Of course, these acorns and pine cones can be used in various fall-themed recipes to give your island and home the pumpkin-spice treatment.

Check out everything that September has to offer for Animal Crossing players in the video.

Nicolas Perez is an editorial intern at Paste and opinion co-editor for New University. He’s rambling on Twitter @Nic_Perez.