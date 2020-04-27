This Is Important: Watch Tom Nook and Isabelle Dance to "All Night Long" in Animal Crossing

Some articles don’t need more than just a headline. This is one of them.

Tom and Isabelle dance to 'All Night Long' by Lionel Richie#ACNHpic.twitter.com/1nWtBaXSDV — Andrien Gbinigie (@EscoBlades) April 27, 2020

Life is beautiful.

Okay, I’m going to write some more words anyway, just because it’s the professional thing to do. I am a craftsman, and words are my tools, and if I don’t use them they’ll go rusty, or something.

Andrien Gbinigie is a genius. I don’t know if he made the video above—whoever did is absolutely a genius, obviously—but it takes genius to recognize genius, so as the person who tweeted this glorious little gem out to the whole world, Gbinigie has proven his genius without question. Maybe even doubly over. He might be a double genius. I dunno. But he deserves as much credit as humanly possible for injecting this joyous disinfectant directly into our lives—for hitting our bodies with the tremendous and very powerful light of pure unfiltered ecstasy that is Tom Nook and Isabelle dancing to Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long.” These are 14 seconds I will cherish for the rest of my life, which, sure, at this rate will probably be like another four months, max, but that doesn’t take anything away from the brilliance of this video. Now please don’t disturb me as I watch it on repeat until the quarantine is over.