UNIQLO UT's Collaboration with Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Almost Here

UNIQLO UT’s collaboration with Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to release on July 1, and will be available in all UNIQLO stores and online. The collection includes t-shirts, tote bags and towels and will have a range of sizes for adults, kids and babies.

With t-shirts featuring the Able Sisters and a tote bag for Dodo Airlines, these items hit on all aspects of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The designs highlight other beloved characters such as Tom Nook, Isabelle and K.K. Slider, and perfectly match the desert island environment that the game is home to. Fans can also enjoy the collection in-game, with a Dream Address for a UNIQLO store island that features two UNIQLO UT clothing designs.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released on the Nintendo Switch on March 20 of last year, and quickly became one of the most popular games on the system. It greatly expanded the popularity and visibility of the series as a whole, and as a result there’s far more Animal Crossing-licensed merchandise now than ever before. It’s no surprise UNIQLO chose Animal Crossing for one of its collections.

The prices for all of UNIQLO’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons items range from $9.90 to $29.90 (what would that be in bells?), and there will be a one piece per pattern per customer limit in person and online. Check out the collection here before it’s released.