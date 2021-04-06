The Funniest Memes about the Animal Crossing Build-A-Bear Plushies

Animal Crossing and the Build-A-Bear Workshop let down a bunch of fans today who were excitedly awaiting their new joint line of plushies when they unveiled that it was only Tom Nook and Isabelle.
Despite Nintendo announcing yesterday that fans could pick these new plushies up today, the company neglected to mention what characters would make the cut, which led many to hope that their favorite villagers and islanders would be available. Unfortunately, once people cleared the very long queue that formed hours ago, they found that only the games’ mascots were available to buy. Twitter did not handle the news well.
Luckily, Twitter has a knack for turning disappointment into something to laugh at though, so here’s just some of how people are feeling about the news. Here’s a hint: like absolute clowns.