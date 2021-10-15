Here's Everything Coming in Animal Crossing: New Horizons' New Free and Paid Updates

As promised at the Nintendo Direct event earlier this month, Animal Crossings: New Horizons is getting both a free update and new paid DLC on Nov. 5. The free update will add some classic Animal Crossing activities to New Horizons for the first time in what will be the final free update for the game. Brewster will be opening a café on the museum’s second floor, to which players can invite in-game characters or other player friends. Kapp’n can now take players on island tours with his boat, serenading them with sea shanties on the way. Harvey is opening up a shopping plaza on Harv’s Island, where familiar characters will be operating their own shops. Players will also be able to cook and grow vegetables, and unearth customizable gyroids—each with their own unique sound—in addition to the fossils players could already dig up. You’ll also be able to customize your island more than ever, including adjusting how fast weeds grow or when your islanders wake up.

The Happy Home Paradise DLC, which will cost $24.99 in the Nintendo Store, is built around building an island getaway by joining Lottie on the Paradise Planning Committee. Players can design vacation homes, furnish them, design their yards, and even customize their weather. The Animal Crossing website says this won’t even be limited to one’s own “inventory, recipe, or resources.” Players can share their in-game photos of their creations with their island residents or upload them to be seen by other players through the “Happy Home Network.” Players can design facilities such as a school, restaurant, and café, as well as invite other players and characters to their resort. Techniques learned designing the Paradise can be brought back to the player’s own island home.

Nov. 5 also brings new amiibo card packs for $5.99. Series 5 will comprise 48 total character cards, split into card packs of six. And, finally, there will be an update to Nintendo Switch Online’s NookLink service.

You can watch today’s Animal Crossing Nintendo Direct presentation below:

Happy Home Paradise will also be included with the new Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack ($49.99 for one year individual membership, or $79.99 one year family membership). Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack launches Oct. 25. The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack trailer is below: