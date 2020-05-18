Saturday Night Live: When Your Animal Crossing Animals Hate You

Sometimes the villagers in Animal Crossing games aren’t that polite. It’s rare, though. And you’ll never die in the game—no matter how many times you get stung by a wasp or scorpion.

At least that’s true of the standard version of the game, and not whatever mode Saturday Night Live’s Melissa Villaseñor is playing.

Even though the show’s season wrapped last week, it’s continued to upload new sketches to its YouTube page. On Friday it debuted this video about everybody’s favorite pandemic gaming fad, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Villaseñor and Mikey Day’s pleasant island hangout gets complicated by the sheer contempt in which every animal holds Villaseñor, who keeps getting weirdly mean and personal insults hurled her way.

The highlight might be Villaseñor’s impression of Isabelle, amazingly sweet and helpful shih tzu who helps run your island. Well-established as a master mimic, Villaseñor proves she’s ready to step in whenever Nintendo needs somebody new to handle the high-pitched gibberish the animals speak in the game—and with no audio editing to make it sound right. She can just do it straight out of her mouth.

Check out the video below, and if you’re an Animal Crossing speed-runner, don’t feel bad—clearly edited footage in comedy sketches don’t count. Your record still stands.