Annapurna Showcase Reveals a Strong Year of Releases

On Thursday, Annapurna’s interactive showcase revealed a large number of games currently in development, many of which come from acclaimed studios. Formed in 2016 in Los Angeles, Annapurna has received a reputation as a boutique publisher, releasing cult classics like What Remains of Edith Finch and Outer Wilds. The publisher has released a number of successful titles already this year, including Stray and Neon White, and the showcase outlined another strong release calendar this winter and next year.

One of the most dramatic announcements of the show came from Cardboard Computer, the developers of Kentucky Route Zero, who teased a follow-up to the acclaimed game. While no gameplay was featured, the developers mentioned that the game will be more humorous than KR0, and there will be a dog.

The showcase featured several studios and creators working with Annapurna to develop follow-ups to previous games, including Dreamfeel, the makers of If Found, and Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi. Other studios are working with Annapurna on their first titles, including a mecha cowboy game called Bounty Star that includes farming and base-building elements. Another standout was Flock: Gather Your Friends, a multiplayer game about collecting birds (and sheep?) and flying around the world together.

Additionally, a large number of Annapurna ports are coming to new systems this winter. Solar Ash, the follow up to Hyper Light Drifter, arrives on Steam and Xbox this winter. Playstation title The Pathless will launch for Switch and Xbox sometime in Q4. Hohokum, an art exploration game that launched on the PS4 in 2014, was released yesterday for PC.