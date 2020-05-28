Arkane Studios Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary with Giveaways, Interviews and Livestreams

Arkane Studios, the team behind Bethesda videogames such as Dishonored and Prey, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, and will be doing a number of developer interviews, giveaways and sales to commemorate the occasion.

Before the team joined Bethesda, Arkane Studios published its first game, Arx Fatalis, in 2002, a fantasy role-playing game in which the player explores treacherous caverns. As part of the celebration, Arkane is giving the game out for free to those who sign up for its email before 10 a.m. Sunday, alongside a copy of The Art of Arkane digital artbook.

Arkane would then go on to help out development of titles in series such as Call of Duty, BioShock and Fallout, while also developing their own first-person action games for Bethesda since the release of Dishonored in 2012. The team is now working on its next title, Deathloop, which we haven’t seen much of since the game’s announcement at E3 2019.

Arkane is also teasing a very neat-looking PS4 Pro and DualShock 4 featuring some gorgeous artwork made for the event, which they’ll likely be giving away sometime in the near future. Multiple developers will also take the time to answer fans’ questions, with their first AMA taking place on Reddit on Tuesday at 11 a.m., and the second one happening on Discord on June 11 at 11 a.m.

The team will also be doing a number of livestreams with both of its studios in Lyon, France and Austin, Texas. The first will take place Friday at 11 a.m. with Arx Fatalis, then June 5 at 11 a.m. with Dishonored and finally June 12 at 3:30 p.m. with Prey.

“The teams in Lyon and Austin are delighted to have transported you to so many strange, compelling worlds over these last two decades,” Arkane Studios stated in a message to its fans. “From the grim dungeons of Arx Fatalis and the corrupted majesty of Dunwall, to the sun-soaked vistas of Karnaca and the eerie corridors of Talos I, we’re truly honored you’ve chosen to come along with us on these journeys.”

For more on Arkane’s worlds, check out our interview with Dishonored 2’s Harvey Smith on designing the game’s world, and with Maya Hansen on designing its characters’ clothes.