Ubisoft Hosts Free Weekend Amid Massive Spring Sale for Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Giving Away Child of Light Next Week

On Thursday, Ubisoft’s huge spring sale with discounts up to 75% off on their titles went live. This means you can get some of their hottest games from the last few years for dirt cheap, such as Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Far Cry 5 and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

The sale was followed shortly by an announcement that Ubisoft would be hosting a free weekend for Odyssey this weekend. From today until Sunday, March 22 players can download the game to their Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or PC and play completely untethered until the deadline. Any progress players make will carry over if they decide to purchase the game at its lowered price.

Keeping the free train going, for a limited time Ubisoft will be giving away their gorgeous 2014 platforming RPG Child of Light. When we say “giving away,” we mean you’ll be able to get the game for free, then keep it! Although that deal is sadly limited to PC, you won’t regret a dive into the dazzling world of Lemuria.

We’re unsure if the unexpected generosity is arising from the current quarantine situation, but based on the recent letter from Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, it’s safe to say they at least somewhat understand the current struggle going on across homes all over the world. Several developers, from Ubisoft to Square-Enix, are currently sending their employees to work remotely from home.

You can check out the massive list of deals here as well as on the Switch eShop, PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store and Steam.

Got some time at home? We’re here to help! — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) March 20, 2020