Ubisoft Reveals Assassin's Creed Valhalla Post-Launch Plan

Winter is coming, folks, and thanks to Ubisoft, it looks like it will be around for quite some time. Earlier today, the game studio rolled out their post-game content plan for the next installment in the long-running Assassin’s Creed series, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The plan detailed what to expect following the games’ initial launch on Nov. 10, including two major expansions of narratively driven gameplay and an exclusive quest for season pass holders, as well as free seasonal content for all players.

The game’s season pass includes the exclusive quest The Legend of Beowulf, which explores the monstrous truth behind the legend and will available at the game’s launch. It also comes with both the Wrath of the Druids expansion, available spring 2021, as well as The Siege of Paris, coming summer 2021. In these expansions, players will journey to new never before seen territories, unravel ancient cult mysteries, explore Gaelic myths and folklore, infiltrate fortified cities and relive historical battles. The season pass is included in the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold, Ultimate and Collector Editions, and is available for purchase separately for $40.

Furthermore, all Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players will have access to free seasonal content. Season one is slated to launch Dec. 2020 with the following updates planned: a new settlement area, a traditional Yule festival, a new game mode, new player skills, abilities, weapons and cosmetics, and lastly, an interactive addition to their Ranks for Jomsviking feature. The game will then be expanded upon even further with the release of season two in March 2021, with at least two additional expansions to follow.

Lastly, Ubisoft announced a “Discovery Tour” feature is coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla next year. The update will permit players to explore ninth-century England conflict-free, allowing users to completely immerse themselves in the game’s rich open world.

For an even closer look at what’s to come, watch the full trailer below: